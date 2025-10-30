Guwahati: The Concerned Citizens of Guwahati (CCG), a group that recently protested the felling of trees for the GNB Road flyover extension at Dighalipukhuri in Guwahati, announced they will commemorate singer Zubeen Garg’s birthday on November 17 by celebrating the first annual “Tree Day” (Goshor Din).

The celebrated Assamese artist had actively joined the citizens’ efforts to save the trees targeted for the flyover construction, standing in solidarity with the environmental movement.

“Our struggle is part of a larger movement to safeguard Assam’s ecology and living environment,” said journalist Mahesh Deka, a spokesperson for the CCG.

“This cause deeply resonates with the vision of our beloved singer, Zubeen Garg, who loved nature and wildlife unconditionally and was a vocal advocate for the protection of trees and the rescue of animals,” he said.

To honor his commitment, the group has organized a two-day event. On November 17, there will be a public gathering near Dighalipukhuri to celebrate Zubeen Garg’s resilient spirit through music, songs, and poetry readings.

The following day, on November 18, there will be a sapling planting drive to officially mark his birthday as “Tree Day” (Goshor Din)—symbolizing life, love, and green hope for Assam.

Deka added, “We will observe his birthday as a day of environmental unity and renewal, joining hands with every citizen who dreams of a greener, healthier Assam.”