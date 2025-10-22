Guwahati: Concerned citizens of Guwahati have expressed strong opposition to the Assam government’s move to extend the GNB Road flyover (also known as the Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri Flyover Project) up to the District Library point.

The citizens’ group has vehemently objected to the Assam Public Works Department (PWD–Roads)’ plan to extend the flyover, stating that the move will irreparably harm the city’s heritage and environment, besides affecting the historic Dighalipukhuri.

Following a recent meeting with PWD–Roads engineers, representatives of the citizens’ group confirmed that the government has made only minimal changes to the controversial flyover design.

Crucially, despite previous assurances, both to the court and to the people of Guwahati, that the flyover would terminate near Rabindra Bhawan, the PWD has now planned to extend the structure up to the District Library point and has already begun construction in this portion.

The department has reportedly removed a few trees from the divider in front of Dighalipukhuri and plans to cut down more than ten mature trees, along with trimming several others in front of the State Museum.

It may be mentioned that in an affidavit filed before the Gauhati High Court in November last year, the Assam PWD assured the court that no trees around Dighalipukhuri would be affected and that the flyover would end near Rabindra Bhawan. However, the Assam government now appears to be going completely against this assurance.

“This is a blatant disregard for both environmental sanctity and judicial commitment,” said a spokesperson for the citizens’ group. “Extending the flyover to the District Library not only breaks the government’s word to the court but will directly encroach upon the historic Dighalipukhuri area and necessitate the felling of additional trees.”

The extended design specifically threatens the beauty and heritage of Dighalipukhuri.

It will encroach upon the historic tank area, a vital cultural landmark, disrupt local biodiversity, and block public viewing of the statue of music icon Bhupen Hazarika, which stands inside the tank near its main gate.

It will also directly affect the main entry point of the Dighalipukhuri park.

The government has recently begun work on this extended portion, positioning the structure in front of the District Library instead of the originally approved site near Rabindra Bhawan, a decision that runs directly against the vision and wishes of the late, beloved Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

“The government’s actions appear to be systematically undermining the green and heritage core of our city, while ignoring the sentiments of the people, including the dreams of a cultural icon like Zubeen Garg,” the spokesperson added.

“Just ten days after the death of our beloved Zubeen da, the Assam government began disregarding his wishes by extending the flyover to the District Library point. Zubeen da had strongly opposed the flyover at Dighalipukhuri and the felling of trees, even physically joining protests against it last year” he said.

The citizens’ group has therefore strongly opposed this decision and demanded that the government immediately withdraw the plan to extend the flyover and protect the heritage of Dighalipukhuri.