Guwahati: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has intensified its investigation into the untimely death of Assam’s music icon Zubeen Garg, summoning actress Nishita Goswami, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, and musician Shekhar Goswami for questioning at its Guwahati headquarters at 11 am on September 27.

Authorities confirmed that the trio has been called to provide critical details about Zubeen Garg’s trip to Singapore and the events leading up to his sudden demise.

Nishita Goswami had also travelled to Singapore to participate in the North East India Festival (NEIF), the same cultural event attended by Zubeen.

Shekhar Goswami, who was previously detained and later released by Assam Police, has been directed to appear again for further interrogation.

The festival was organised by cultural entrepreneur Shyamkanu Mahanta, whose role has come under intense scrutiny following the tragedy. Public outrage has grown over allegations that Zubeen Garg was not properly cared for during the trip.

Fans and well-wishers across Assam have criticised cultural organisers, including Mahanta and Zubeen’s manager Siddharth Sharma, accusing them of prioritising profit over the singer’s health and safety.

In response to mounting anger, the Assam government has barred Mahanta from organising cultural programmes in the state.