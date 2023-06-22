GUWAHATI: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has taken over probe into as many as four cases related to the ‘mysterious’ death of Assam police sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha.

The CBI team investigating the death of SI Junmoni Rabha, is likely to summon more people for questioning in relation to the four cases that it took over.

Furthermore, the CBI sleuths will also meet the doctors, who conducted the post-mortem of deceased Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha.

Initially, it was believed that 30-year-old Junmoni Rabha died after meeting an accident at Jakhalabanda area in Nagaon district of Assam on May 16.

However, soon suspicion of foul play was raised after bruises and injuries, which were not in line with those sustained in road accidents, were notices on Junmoni Rabha’s body.

Assam police SI Junmoni Rabha’s mother had also lodged an FIR at the Jakhalabanda police station in Nagaon district of Assam alleging foul play.

Furthermore, the CBI has called in for all electronic equipment used by the deceased cop during her service.

The CBI is also expected to call in former Nagaon SP Leena Doley for questioning as Junmoni Rabha’s mother had named her (Leena Doley) as one of the accused.