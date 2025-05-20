Guwahati: In a significant victory for press freedom, the Delhi High Court has dismissed a contempt of court case filed by Greens Zoological, Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre (GZRRC) and the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust – both constituent parts of Vantara, the controversial wildlife project spearheaded by Reliance Corporation – against Himal Southasian and its Editor.

Vantara, led by the billionaire Ambani family, had alleged that Himal willfully disobeyed a judicial order to take down an investigative story on the wildlife project published on the Himal website in March 2024.

However, the Delhi High Court ruled that no such judicial order or direction had been passed against Himal requiring the magazine to remove the story, therefore negating the grounds for contempt.

Representing Himal and its Editor, senior counsel Vrinda Grover stated, “In the guise of a contempt petition, Vantara made an attempt to legally intimidate and remove an article that raises pertinent questions about the Vantara project.” She further asserted that the litigation was a “SLAPP (Strategic Litigation Against Public Participation) suit, meant to throttle freedom of the press and public debate on issues of public interest,” and praised the Delhi High Court for not allowing this “legal machination to succeed.”

Vantara’s legal action followed an in-depth investigation by M Rajshekhar, published by Himal, which uncovered serious concerns regarding the wildlife project’s sourcing of animals.

In a statement Himal Southasian said that the dismissal comes amidst a concerning trend of limited serious reporting on Vantara within Indian and South Asian media, despite the project’s rapid expansion and extensive public promotion. GZRRC’s 2023–24 annual report listed a staggering 10,360 animals, a significant increase from 3889 the previous year.

Numerous Indian media reports raising critical questions about Vantara have reportedly been swiftly removed due to pressure and threats, the statement stated.

Himal Southasian expressed gratitude to the Delhi High Court for rebuffing Vantara’s attempt to suppress its investigative reporting.

The independent media organization affirmed its commitment to the investigation and vowed to resist any attempts at intimidation or the suppression of journalistic freedom, pledging to continue its free reporting and commentary on issues of public interest in South Asia.