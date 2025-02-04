North Lakhimpur: Two patients who successfully overcome cancer by state cancer care initiatives have been felicitated during an event marking World Cancer Day on Tuesday in North Lakhimpur.

Jitumoni Gohain and Gopi Lama—the two cancer survivors from Lakhimpur district were felicitated by Lakhimpur Cancer Care Centre and District Health Services at the World Cancer Day function held at the seminar hall of Lakhimpur Commerce College.

The event, organized by the Lakhimpur District Health Society and Lakhimpur Cancer Care Centre in association with Physical and Mental Wellness Cell of Lakhimpur Commerce College, saw a presentation on cancer awareness and care by Dr Mrinal Jyoti Hazarika of Lakhimpur Cancer Centre.

Earlier the function began with the welcome speech by Dr. Lohit Hazarika, Principal, Lakhimpur Commerce College.

Joint Director of Health-Lakhimpur Dr Biman Chandra Sarma, Lakhimpur Cancer Centre Dr Gopal Purakayastha and ADC-Health, Lakhimpur Gautam Priyam Mahanta also addressed the gathering present for that occasion.

Prizes for essay and poster competition for students organised for that occasion were also distributed in that function.

The meeting ended with vote of thanks by Kailash Kumar Bhuyan, District Coordinator,Lakhimpur Cancer Centre.