Guwahati: The State Cancer Institute attached to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) will conduct the first molecular profiling study of breast cancer cases in Assam.

The project, titled “Molecular Profiling of Breast Cancer Cases in Assam for Future Therapeutic Intervention,” will be conducted by the Department of Oncopathology of the State Cancer Institute within one and a half years.

The fund for the project, amounting to Rs 14 lakh, will be provided by State Innovation and Transformation Aayog (SITA).

SITA vice-chairman and former MP Ramen Deka formally handed over the first instalment of Rs 5 lakh to Dr Muktanjalee Deka, HoD, Oncopathology, State Cancer Institute at a function held at State Cancer Institute here on Monday.

Dr Muktanjalee Deka said that molecular profiling is a type of genomic test that looks for abnormal gene changes inside cancer cells.

This information can be used to identify the specific genomic mutations unique to a tumor, which can help doctors to select the most effective treatment for each patient.

“Presently, 14.1 per cent of the total 39,000 cancer cases in Assam are reported to be breast cancer cases. However, there is no molecular profiling or classification has so far been done in Assam till now. This will be the first initiative of the GMCH to conduct such a test,” Deka said.

“The study will help us to better understand the molecular basis of breast cancer in Assam and to develop more effective treatment strategies for this disease. It will also help us to identify women who are at high risk of developing breast cancer so that they can be screened and treated early,” Deka added.

In addition to the molecular profiling study, the State Cancer Institute will also conduct an awareness programme across the state on breast cancer to raise awareness about risk factors among rural women.

“We believe that this study will be a major step forward in the fight against breast cancer in Assam. We are grateful to SITA for their support for this important project,” Deka said.