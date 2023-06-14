KOLKATA: The Calcutta high court has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the murder of IIT-Kharagpur student from Assam – Faizan Ahmed.

The three-member SIT formed by the Calcutta high court to probe the murder of Assam boy Faizan Ahmed will be headed by IPS officer K Jayaraman.

Moreover, the Calcutta high court has allowed the newly formed SIT to conduct narco tests on suspects in the Faizan Ahmed murder case.

The present investigating officer (IO) in the murder case has also been removed from the probe.

The court has also approved addition of members in the SIT in the future.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta high court has also directed the authorities to send the mortal remains of Faizan Ahmed to Dibrugarh in Assam for burial within three days.

It may be mentioned here that Faizan’s body was exhumed from a graveyard at Dibrugarh in Assam and flown to the Calcutta medical college hospital for a second autopsy as ordered by the Calcutta high court.

The second autopsy of Faizan’s body was performed on May 27.

After going through the second autopsy report, the Calcutta high court observed that the death of Faizan Ahmed – an IIT-Kharagpur student, hailing from Tinsukia in Assam – was “a case of homicide (murder)”.

Faizan – an IIT-Kharagpur student, hailing from Tinsukia in Assam – was found dead inside his hostel room in October last year.

At first the West Bengal police and the IIT- Kharagpur authorities claimed that it was a case of ‘suicide’.

However, the first post-mortem report of 23-year-old Assam boy Faizan Ahmed could not establish the cause of the death.

In fact no poisonous substance was detected inside Faizan’s body nor was hanging mark noticed around his neck.

Following this the Calcutta high court ordered a second autopsy of Faizan’s body.

The second autopsy report of Faizan Ahmed establishes that there was profuse bleeding from injuries in the head and chest.