GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet met on Thursday (December 21) evening.

Several key decisions were taken in the meeting.

Housing, education, land settlement, healthcare and urban development were some of the issues that were discussed in the meeting.

Some of the decision taken in the Assam cabinet meeting are:

Scaling Down Viva-Voce Marks in CCE

To maintain a balance between written examinations and interviews, the Assam cabinet approved a significant reduction in viva-voce marks for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

This decision aligns with the MP Bezbaruah Committee recommendations and a Supreme Court judgment.

Land Settlement in 13 Districts under Mission Basundhara 2.0

The Assam cabinet also approved the settlement of land in favor of indigenous landless families in 13 districts, benefitting 1540 families in both urban and rural areas.

This move is part of Mission Basundhara 2.0, aimed at providing secure land tenure to indigenous communities.

Relief to Landless Indigenous Families and Stipend Hike for Internee Doctors

Approval was granted for the settlement of land to 946 landless indigenous families across Assam, along with a 15% stipend hike for internee doctors from April 1, 2024.

Sports Complex & Old Age Home

A nod was given for the construction of a state-of-the-art Sports Complex in Chandrapur and the establishment of an Old Age Home and Child Care Institution in Boko, with a combined budget of Rs 205 crore.