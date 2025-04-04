Guwahati: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that the Assam cabinet has approved to increase in the Dearness Allowance(DA) of the government employees and pensioners by 2%, with effect from January 1, 2025.

Briefing the reporters after the cabinet meeting, CM Sarma stated that the state announced the decision to ensure financial relief for thousands of beneficiaries.

He said that the state would add the revised DA to the salaries of the employees before Bihu.

Further, the state would disburse the arrears for January to March in April and May, the Chief Minister said.

The development comes after the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2025, representing an increase of two percent over the existing rate of 53 percent of the Basic Pay or Pension to compensate against price rise.

