GUWAHATI: The Assam cabinet has approved the state township policy in a bid to ensure systematic and planned urban development in the state.

The policy is aimed at regulating and guiding growth of urban areas in Assam in an organised manner.

It is expected to cut down exploitation of resources, said Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta while speaking to the media.

The Assam minister said that policy will help in “ensuring systematic and planned urban development”.

The policy will ensure that essential services such as roads, healthcare facilities and others are adequately planned and implemented through private capital investment.

It will also address the need for affordable housing within the townships with provisions for regulation and incentivisation of such projects, he said.