Guwahati: The Assam government in a Cabinet meeting has decided to recruit ex-servicemen and to reserve two per cent in Grade I and II posts of the state government for them.

The Cabinet meeting, which was held on Wednesday in Guwahati, also approved the formation of the Safai Karmachari Ayog for the overall development of the safari karmacharis.



Speaking after the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that under the scheme of the National Food Security Act of 2013, the cabinet has decided to provide new ration cards to 40 lakh people, food grains and other commodities.

“Also a fund of Rs 525 crore has been approved to upgrade 162 police stations. The Palashbari police station will have an integrated building – the police station on the ground floor and staff quarters on the first floor,” he said.

Sarma said that the Cabinet decided to raise the third Assam Forest Battalion which will provide job avenues to around 1,100 youths.

The Cabinet also approved the filling up of 1,700 vacant posts in the Forest Department and 6,000-7,000 regular and contractual vacant posts in the Education department. To meet power subsidies to consumers, the Cabinet approved the release of Rs 285 crore to the APDCL.

