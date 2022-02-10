GUWAHATI: The by-election to 99-Majuli (ST) Legislative Assembly Constituency is scheduled to be held on March 7.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued formal Notification for the bye-election to Majuli (ST) Constituency.

The last date for filing nomination is 17 February. The nominations will be scrutinized on February 18, 2022 and the last date for withdrawal is fixed on February 21, said an ECI statement.

The result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

CEO, Assam Nitin Khade appeals to all concerned for cooperation in conducting the free, fair, peaceful and safe elections.

The seat was vacated last year by former chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal after he was elected to Rajya Sabha. Sonowal was later included in the Union Cabinet.