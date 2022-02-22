GUWAHATI: A total of 1,33,227 voters in 99 Majuli (ST) Assembly Constituency will be able to exercise their democratic rights of casting vote in the bye-election to Assam Legislative Assembly, 2022.

Out of these, 67,819 are males and 65,408 are females. Apart from these, there are also 400 service voters, ECI said in a statement on Tuesday.

There are 2,965 general electors between 18-19 years of age, 1,340 above 80 years of age and 400 PwD electors in the 99-Majuli (ST) constituency, it said.

during the Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll begun on November 18, 2021, with reference to January 1, 2022, as the qualifying date, a total of 2247 electors were newly included in the Electoral Roll of the constituency and after that, in the continuous updating process, a total of 782 electors are added till the last date of filing nomination i.e. February 17, 2022.

Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade urges all concerned to cast their vote in the ensuing by-election.