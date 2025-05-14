Assam businessman arrested for Rs 35 lakh fraud in Arunachal

Guwahati: A businessman from North Lakhimpur of Assam, has been arrested by the Sangram Police in Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, for allegedly defrauding local residents of several lakhs of rupees through fraudulent business investments.

The businessman, Rahman Ali, who had been running a business in Sangram for nearly nine years, initially borrowed Rs 2.6 lakh from a local resident, Tai Taba, on June 25, 2023, under a formal agreement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati businessman accused of sexual harassment

Over time, he convinced Taba and other local residents to invest additional amounts, totaling nearly Rs 35 lakh, promising high returns on their investments.

However, on February 24, 2025, Ali suddenly fled Sangram with his family and relatives, leaving behind the borrowed funds unpaid. His disappearance led to the filing of a criminal case under Sangram Police Station Case No. 03/25, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating and dishonesty.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: RTI exposes Arunachal govt buildings in protected forest sans environmental clearance

After a prolonged investigation and coordinated efforts, the Sangram Police tracked down Ali and arrested him on May 8, 2025, from Mayong in Morigaon district, Assam.

The operation was led by ASI Shanti Paleng, the investigating officer, alongside HC(SG) Tenjing Norbu and Constable Yomli Ninu.

Rahman Ali is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing to recover the defrauded money and identify any additional victims or accomplices involved in the scam.