Guwahati: The 8th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) kicked off at Jyoti Chitraban in Guwahati on Thursday evening, with the inaugural ceremony witnessing the presence of esteemed film personalities, cine lovers, and fans alike.

Founder and Festival Director, Tanushree Hazarika, shared that the festival, spanning the next three days, promises to captivate audiences with a diverse selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films. The festival will run till December 17.

Prominent figures from the film industry, including Leena Yadav, Ronnie Lahiri, Amrit Pritam, Bodhisatva Sharma, Aimee Baruah, and Ritisha Khaund, among others, graced the inaugural ceremony, setting the stage for an exhilarating cinematic experience.

The ceremony was followed by the World Premiere of the inaugural film ‘Kooki’ by director Pranab Deka.

Over the next three days, the festival will witness the screening of 13 feature films, three documentaries, 12 short films and also will host a number of dialogue sessions attracting film lovers from across the region and beyond.

“This year’s BVFF is not just bigger but brimming with diverse stories and voices, spanning from Ladakh to Goa and Karnataka. It goes beyond geography, delving into unheard narratives—stories of women, indigenous communities, and Northeast India. BVFF is not just a film festival; it’s a deep exploration, creating a vibrant community through workshops, masterclasses, and discussions, fostering the next generation of cinematic talent,” said Founder and Festival Director, Tanushree Hazarika.

“Here’s to the filmmakers who constantly push their boundaries in terms of stories they tell and the subjects they chose, and the audiences who embrace them, and the festivals like BVFF that nurture the flames of independent cinema. BVFF is a colourful combination of diverse cultures, and a chorus of diverse languages. It has illuminated the path for filmmakers of the region to find expression and continues to do so, and long may they, the storytellers and the dreamers, walk this path together,” said Film Producer Ronnie Lahiri.

The second day features World Premier of Kenny Basumatary’s Assamese feature film ‘Jiya’ and World Premiere of Nyishi feature film ‘Sangi-gai’ by director Nyago Ete.

Also, director Arvind Pratap’s ‘Mariam’ and Marathi feature film ‘Vaat’ by director Miransha Naik will be the highlights from the feature film section.

The festival will also host dialogue sessions with film producer Ronnie Lahiri on Day 2. It will also be an exciting day for short-film lovers, as the festival will showcase multiple shorts for the audience.