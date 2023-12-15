GUWAHATI: Senior Bodo politician and Bodo People’s Front (BPF) leader Chandan Brahma is likely to join the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) in Assam.

Chandan Brahma had earlier served as the Assam minor syer for culture in the previous Sarbananda Sonowal-led BJP government in the state.

However, after the 2021 Assam assembly elections, the BJP snapped ties with the BPF and allied with the UPPL, which is backed by the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

In the 2021 Assam assembly elections, the BPF managed to win only four out of 12 constituencies, while its rival the UPPL secured wins in six seats.

UPPL, which was formed after the signing of the historic Bodo accord in February 2020, has emerged as a major power player in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in recent times.

This decision of Chandan Brahma to quit the BPF and join the UPPL is being seen as a major boost to the latter.