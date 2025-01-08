Guwahati: The body of a trapped labourer in the coal mine at Umrangso in Dima Hasao, Assam was recovered by the para divers on Wednesday morning.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Wednesday that the body of one of the trapped labourers was recovered by para divers.

A total of 21 para divers successfully retrieved the lifeless body from the bottom of the mine.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with Army and NDRF personnel entering the well. Navy personnel are also on-site, preparing to dive in and assist in the rescue efforts.

Additionally, SDRF de-watering pumps have been dispatched to the location, while an ONGC de-watering pump awaits weather clearance for deployment.

The coal mine, where the labourers were trapped, has been identified as an illegal mining site.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections and arrested one person, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the incident.

Nine labourers, including one from Nepal and one from West Bengal, are trapped in the mine.

The incident highlights concerns over illegal mining activities in the region.