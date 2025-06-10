Haflong: The Body of 26-year-old Rosmita Hojai, who had gone missing since June 5, 2025, was found on Tuesday on the bank of the river at Pauri Garhwal district in Uttarakhand.

Authorities have launched an investigation into her death and detained two individuals in connection with the case.

Rosmita Hojai, who hails from Hojai village in Dima Hasao, was traveling to Delhi to appear for the RRB (Railway Recruitment Board) examination.

Rosmita, who completed her engineering studies in Haryana and was currently preparing for the APSC exam in Guwahati, had informed her family that she was traveling to Delhi for the exam on June 4.

On the evening of June 5, she contacted her mother, saying she was returning by train, an unusual statement that raised alarm within the family. Her mother expressed concern, stating Rosmita had never spoken unclearly or lied to her before. This led her to fear that someone might have forced Rosmita to say this under duress.

According to the reports, the Police have taken her body for autopsy. Meanwhile, police are probing the matter leading to the woman’s death. Police detained Hemant Sharma of Mohindergarh, Delhi, and Pankaj Kokar of Rohtak, Haryana, for further inquiry.

“The two, who reported Rosmita Hojai’s disappearance to Shivpuri P.S., claimed the river washed her away, ” the police added.