Applications are invited for recruitment of over 1000 vacant posts or career in Railway Recruitment Board in 2025.

Railway Recruitment Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 1036 vacant posts or career in Ministerial and Isolated Categories in 2025.

No. of posts :

Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) of different subjects : 187

Scientific Supervisor (Ergonomics and Training) : 3

Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) of different subjects : 338

Chief Law Assistant : 54

Public Prosecutor : 20

Physical Training Instructor (English Medium) : 18

Scientific Assistant/Training : 2

Junior Translator (Hindi) : 130

Senior Publicity Inspector : 3

Staff & welfare Inspector : 59

Librarian : 10

Music Teacher (Female) : 3

Primary Railway Teacher of different subjects : 188

Assistant Teacher (Female) (Junior School) : 2

Laboratory Assistant /School : 7

Lab Assistant Grade 3 (Chemist and Metallurgist) : 12

Qualification :

Candidates should have requisite minimum Educational/Technical/Professional qualifications from a recognized Board/University/institute/Authority as on the closing date for online

submission of applications i.e. 06/02/2025.

Those awaiting results of the final examination of the prescribed minimum educational qualification whose final results will be declared after the closing date of online submission of application SHOULD NOT apply

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.rrbapply.gov.in/

Closing Date & Time for online submission of Applications : 06/02/2025 (23:59 Hrs)

Application Fees :

For all candidates except the fee concession categories mentioned below, Rs. 500/- is the application fees. Out of this fee of Rs 500/- , an amount of Rs 400/- shall be refunded in due course duly

deducting bank charges, on appearing in 1st Stage CBT.

For PwBDs / Female /Transgender/ Ex-Service men candidates and candidates belonging to

SC/ST/Minority Communities/ Economically Backward Class (EBC) (Caution to Candidates: EBC should not be confused with OBC or EWS), Rs. 250/- is the application fees. This fee of Rs 250/- shall be refunded in due course duly deducting bank charges as applicable on appearing in 1st Stage CBT

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here