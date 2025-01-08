Assam: Body of drowner miner in Umrangso coal mine identified

Guwahati: The labourer who was recovered from the Umrangso Coal Mine in Dima Hasao, Assam was identified.

The deceased was identified as Ganga Bahadur Shreth, a labourer from Nepal.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The recovery was made possible by 21 para divers who retrieved the lifeless body from the bottom of the well.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended condolences to the grieving family.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with Army and NDRF personnel entering the well, and Navy personnel on-site, preparing to dive in and assist.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The coal mine has been identified as an illegal mining site, and police have registered a case, arresting one person, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the incident.

Nunisa was in charge of the mine where the tragedy took place.

The police have registered an FIR under Umrangso PS citing Sections 3(5)/105 BNS, r/w Section 21(1) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

Eight other labourers, including one from West Bengal and seven from Assam, remain trapped.