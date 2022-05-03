Guwahati: BJP’s Mrigen Sarania and Smita Roy were unanimously elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, respectively, of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Tuesday.



Sarania was elected as GMC Mayor for the second term as he held the post earlier between 2016 and 2018.



Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that both Sarania and Roy were unanimously chosen for the posts by the newly-elected councilors.



The ruling BJP-led alliance secured a clean sweep in the April 22 elections by winning 58 seats in the 60-seat GMC while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account in the civic body.



The BJP won 52 wards including the three that were earlier elected unopposed by the saffron party candidates while its ally Asom Gana Parishad secured six wards out of seven wards it contested.

In a significant development in the civic polls, the AAP and the Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP), a local party, secured one seat each.

The main opposition Congress, which fielded candidates in 54 wards, this time, could not open its account in the GMC elections, which were held after a gap of nine years.