GUWAHATI: “Under pressure from the BJP government in Assam” the Batadrava Than management in the state has forbade senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit the place prior to 3pm on January 22.

Rahul Gandhi was slated to visit the Batadrava Than at around 8 am to 9 am on January 22.

The timing and the date coincides with that of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a letter to Batadrava MLA Sibamoni Borah, the Batadrava Than management has stated that “Rahul Gandhi will not be allowed to enter the premises of the Than prior to 3pm” on January 22.

The Batadrava Than management has cited several programmes lined up in and around the place on the occasion of Ram Temple inauguration as the reason for forbidding Rahul Gandhi’s entry.

Assam Congress MP Pradyot Bordoloi has taken a strong exception towards the move by the Batadrava Than management.

He said: “The Batadrowa Than Management Committee under pressure of BJP government in Assam has forbidden Rahul Gandhi to pay a visit on January 22 to the revered birthplace of great social reformer Srimanta Sankardev who shaped an inclusive and egalitarian Assamese society.”

Also read: Assam: BJP activists ‘attack’ Congress leader Jairam Ramesh’s vehicle

Earlier on January 20, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had announced that while, the entire BJP party including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, most of the senior Congress leadership, including Rahul Gandhi will visit the Bordowa ‘Batadrava’ Than in Nagaon district of Assam.

“On January 22, Rahul Gandhi will be in Bordowa Xatra of Nagaon and pay tribute to Sri Sri Shankardev ji,” said Jairam Ramesh.

It may be mentioned here that Bordowa is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankadev.

Srimanta Sankadev was a 15th– 16th century Assamese polymath; a saint-scholar, poet, playwright, dancer, actor, musician, artist social-religious reformer and a figure of importance in the cultural and religious history of Assam.