GUWAHATI: The Assam unit of the BJP held a crucial meeting in regards to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met BJP MLAs from the state in Guwahati to discuss the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Discussions were held on the role of each legislator in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

According to reports, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has set specific targets for each MLA to accumulate votes for the BJP candidates.

“A clear message was given to everyone. The MLAs should give their best effort for party candidates in the Lok Sabha polls,” said Assam CM.

He added: “There is no room for complacency.”

The Assam chief minister further exuded confidence that the BJP and its allies “will win at least 11 seats in the Lok Sabha elections in Assam”.