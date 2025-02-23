Guwahati: A controversy has erupted over the appointment of Prapti Thakur, wife of Assam’s BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan, as the Principal of Sarupathar College.

Allegations of political influence and violation of appointment rules have sparked widespread criticism from student and youth bodies.

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini, a youth organization led by Lakshyajyoti Gogoi, has accused MLA Phukan of leveraging his political clout to secure his wife’s position.

They alleged that the college administration, under Phukan’s influence, deliberately delayed the appointment process following the retirement of then-Principal Siddheswar Bora on June 30, 2021.

Gogoi claimed this delay was orchestrated to allow Thakur to accrue the mandatory 15 years of teaching experience required by University Grant Commission (UGC) and Assam Education Department regulations.

Thakur reportedly lacked this experience at the time of Bora’s retirement. The Jatiya Yuva Bahini alleged the process was stalled for 14 months until Thakur met the requirement in 2022.

Following Bora’s retirement, Associate Professor Mani Prabha Bora served as in-charge Principal until August 31, 2022. Thakur was subsequently appointed Principal on September 1, 2022.

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini points out that Phukan served on the college’s Governing Body during this period, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Gogoi further alleged that the recruitment process was manipulated, with multiple recruitment notices issued during Bora’s tenure as in-charge principal.

Reports suggest the college conducted three rounds of interviews, with critics claiming the outcome was predetermined in favor of Thakur. They alleged that Phukan used his position to override directives from higher authorities.

The Jatiya Yuva Bahini has demanded a thorough inquiry into the appointment process, alleging that it exemplifies the misuse of political power for personal gain and undermines the integrity of educational institutions.

Despite attempts to reach her, Prapti Thakur could not be reached for comment. An email sent to Thakur remained unanswered at the time of publication.

Northeast Now will update the story if a response is received.