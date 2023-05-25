Guwahati: On the day when the Assam government is preparing to distribute around 45 thousand appointment letters in Guwahati, the police in Karbi Anglong‘s Diphu have arrested a woman identified to be a BJP leader for “scamming” people worth Rs 1.52 crore.

The accused woman, Moon Engtipi is a secretary of the Kishan Morcha of the BJP in Karbi Anglong (East). She was, however, suspended after being arrested in connection with the incident.

Moon Engtipi was arrested on charges of cheating and duping people on the pretext of providing jobs.

The accused took Rs 1.52 crore from multiple individuals with a promise to provide them with jobs and other benefits.

However, she did not stand by her words and the persons who paid the money to her approached the police.

They told the media that they had given her the money in cash and had the dates noted.

Based on the complaint, the police apprehended Moon Engtipi.

She was placed under suspension as Secretary Kishan Morcha Morcha-KADC immediately after reports of her cash-for-jobs scam came to light.

The “victims” told the media that she claimed to have close ties with the Chief Minister of Assam and the KAAC CEM.

An investigation into the matter is being carried out.