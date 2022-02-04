Asom Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjoyti Gogoi on Friday alleged that BJP has a secret understanding with suspended Congress MLA Sherman Ali.

“They have used Sherman Ali to polarise people on religious line. He intentionally made controversial comments from time to time, which benefits BJP,” said Lurinjoyti Gogoi in Pathsala.

Lurin alleged, “Despite making such objectionable remarks, why BJP govt has not taken any action against him– that is the question. The BJP party has a good relationship with the AIUDF as well.”

He said that AJP is always against any communal activities whether it is against Hindu, Muslim or Sikh.

Suspended Congress leader and Baghbar MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed has opposed the Assam government’s eviction drive in his home constituency in Barpeta district.

“Nobody could evict you till I am alive,” Ahmed can be seen saying in a video on Wednesday. “Almighty will protect you,” he said.

Ahmed reportedly made the statement at the Bordoloi village, where the government has evicted alleged encroachers from a large tract of land.

In the video, Ahmed can be heard telling people that the Bharatiya Janata Party would rule the state for just five years and then those evicted can reclaim their lands.