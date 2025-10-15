Digboi: In a shocking incident at Borbil Gaon Panchayat under Digboi in Assam’s Tinsukia district, Subash Dehingya, BJP Booth President of Ward No. 9, allegedly attacked a 63-year-old woman, Ukhaprabha Kalita, with a sharp machete in broad daylight on Wednesday morning.

Reportedly, the woman was engaged in erecting a bamboo fence within her residential premises when the incident occurred.

The elderly woman, who is the mother of the late Arup Kalita, a former journalist of Digboi, alleged that the accused, already involved in several controversies, attacked her without any rhyme or reason.

According to the victim’s son, Gullu Kalita, the accused trespassed onto their land and suddenly assaulted his mother with a lethal weapon, causing profuse bleeding.

The injured woman was immediately taken to the Digboi Community Health Centre and later referred to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

Upon receiving telephonic information, Digboi Police rushed to the spot and reportedly launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused.

Meanwhile, the victim’s son alleged that the absconding accused has been attempting to negotiate through intermediaries to secure a safe acquittal. “However, we are lodging an FIR with the local police station formally this evening,” said Gullu Kalita.

Kalita further demanded that the police department ensure exemplary punishment for the accused under the appropriate sections of law.

The exact reason behind the conflict is yet to be ascertained, as the alleged accused remains untraced and further investigation is underway to gain deeper insight into the incident.