GUWAHATI: The Assam government is planning to introduce a bill to ban polygamy in the state.

This was informed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday (July 13).

The Assam CM said that if the government fails to introduce the bill in the upcoming assembly session, it will be introduced in the January session of the House.

He said that the Assam government wants to put an immediate ban to the practice of polygamy in the state.

Earlier, the Assam government had constituted a four-member experts’ committee, which looked into the prospects of proposed ban on polygamy in the state.

The experts’ committee was to “examine whether the state legislature is empowered to prohibit polygamy” in Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a ban on polygamy in Assam will be imposed before 2024.

Furthermore, the Assam chief minister had clarified that the proposed ban on the practice of polygamy in the state is not aimed at any particular community.