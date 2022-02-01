MARGHERITA: A 19-year-old youth died after his bike collided with a four-wheeler on NH-315 at Margherita in Eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district.

The accident took place when the bike (AS23N0517) he was riding collided with a car near Dihing Tea Garden under Margherita Police Station.

The youth has been identified as Sumon Dutt, son of Chandan Dutt, a resident of Digboi.

The driver along with the vehicle managed to flee following the incident.

He was rushed to a hospital by locals, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Margherita police have launched an investigation into the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place due to heavy rains in Margherita since early morning

The front side of the car was completely damaged in the accident.