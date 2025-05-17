Guwahati: A Bihu organizing committee in Assam’s Lakhimpur district has chosen to forgo its annual Rongali Bihu celebrations this year, redirecting the collected festival funds to support a life-saving kidney transplant for a local woman.

The Uttar Purbanchal Sanskritik Committee, a well-known organizer of vibrant and community-focused Rongali Bihu festivities in North Lakhimpur since the 1970s, decided to prioritize a more pressing need this year.

Instead of the usual cultural programs and celebrations, the committee rallied together to support the medical treatment of 30-year-old Pallabi Gogoi from Assam’s Ahuchual Gaon.

According to Kundan Gogoi, the secretary of the committee, Pallabi is currently battling a critical health condition, with a devastating diagnosis in February revealing the failure of both her kidneys.

“Bihu comes every year, but for Pallabi, time may not be on her side,” Gogoi stated. “When our members learned about her condition, celebrating amid such suffering didn’t feel right. We came together and unanimously decided to donate the festival funds to support her treatment and give her a second chance at life.”

