Guwahati: A 24-hour nationwide strike called by various national trade unions disrupted daily life in Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

The strike, part of the Bharat Bandh call, was supported by several rural and agricultural labour organisations opposing government policies they claim benefit large businesses while adversely affecting workers, farmers, and low-income groups.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Lakhimpur, the strike was led by AITUC, CITU, AIUTUC, Motor Transport Workers’ Unions, among others.

Public transport services in the district were completely halted during the strike. All commercial vehicles remained off the roads, and bus services operated by both the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) and private operators were suspended, impacting regular commuters.

Protest marches were held at several locations across the district. In North Lakhimpur, AIUTUC members staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising concerns about labour rights and demanding changes in government policy.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

At Ananda Tea Estate, labour unions organised a protest demanding the implementation of a daily wage of Rs 661 for tea garden workers in Assam.

No incidents of violence or disruptions were reported from any part of the district during the strike.