Guwahati: Assam has become the first state in India to introduce Indian Sign Language (ISL) as an elective subject for Class XI students, starting from the academic year 2025–26.

Announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday, the initiative aims to promote accessibility in mainstream education and foster greater academic and career opportunities for students, including those with hearing impairments.

Seventy students have already enrolled in the course, reflecting early interest and a positive response.

The new subject, offered under the Assam State School Education Board, is being hailed as a progressive policy move aligned with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 and the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020. Both frameworks advocate for inclusive classrooms and equal learning opportunities for students with disabilities.

Educators and disability rights advocates have welcomed the decision, urging for proper teacher training, accessible learning materials, and sustained efforts to ensure meaningful integration of ISL in the school curriculum.

