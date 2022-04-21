DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL) in Dibrugarh district of Assam has won the prestigious “Gold Award” under Apex India Green Leaf Awards 2021.

BCPL won the award in Environment Excellence category in Petrochemical Sector for its “sustained efforts” towards environment management by adopting the best practices.

Environment team of BCPL gave a presentation in front of the highly experienced jury members on different initiatives taken by BCPL to protect the environment.

“The award reflects BCPL’s commitment towards the environmental protection through its operational excellence.”

Furthermore, keeping with its objective of sustainable development, BCPL has taken stringent measures towards protection of environment by ensuring the plant operations in sync with the environmental requirements.