DIBRUGARH: Brahmaputra Crackers and Polymer Limited (BCPL) inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for setting up of a logistic chain for movement of cargo for the petrochemical complex of BCPL in Dibrugarh, Assam.

BCPL plans to connect through the eastern sea ports of India to the ASEAN countries using the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol (IBP) route.

The MoU was signed by Pranjal Changmai, GM Operation In-charge for BCPL and A Selva Kumar Director of IWAI.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Rameshwar Teli were present on the ocassion.

Reep Hazarika, managing director of BCPL, Pruthiviraj Dash – director (finance) of BCPL were also present during the signing of the MoU.

The MOU will open new avenues for investment for BCPL in addition to long term sustainability and create opportunities in industrial arena in and around Dibrugarh district of Assam.