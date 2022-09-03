Dibrugarh: Brahmaputra Cracker and Polymer Limited (BCPL) won the ‘22nd Greentech Environment Award 2022’.

The award has been presented for its outstanding achievements in “Environment Protection” category and the ‘Greentech Quality & Innovation Award 2022’ in the “Process Innovation” category for innovating a novel route of polymer grade transition, said a statement.

The award was presented by Kamleshwar Sharan, Managing Director & CEO of Greentech Foundation.

The BCPL is a public sector undertaking situated at Lepetkata in Dibrugarh.

These awards reflect BCPL’s commitment to environmental protection through its operational excellence. Furthermore, keeping with its objective of sustainable development, BCPL has taken stringent measures towards quality innovation and protection of the environment by ensuring the plant operations are in sync with the environmental requirements, the statement added.