DIBRUGARH: Andhra Pradesh surged ahead as host Assam endured a dramatic batting collapse in their first innings in the Ranji Trophy match played at the Jalan Nagar Stadium in Dibrugarh.

At the close of play on the second day on Saturday (January 20), Andhra Pradesh stood at 147 for one in their second innings, securing a substantial lead of 175 runs with nine wickets remaining.

Andhra Pradesh’s captain, Ricky Bhui was unbeaten on 52, while Hanuma Vihari, former Indian test player was not out on 48 runs as play concluded for the day.

Andhra Pradesh had earlier posted a total of 188 runs in their first innings.

The match took a decisive turn on the second day as Assam struggled, managing only 160 runs in their first innings.

Resuming their innings at 43 for no loss, the host team faltered after a promising start and succumbed to the left-arm spin duo of A Lalith Mohan and Manish Golamuru, who secured three wickets each.

Despite a valiant effort from openers Rahul Hazarika (39 runs) and Rishav Das (36 runs), Assam capitulated, with skipper Riyan Parag contributing only 12 runs.

Andhra Pradesh’s second innings saw opener DB Prashant Kumar departing for 20, while partner CR Gnaneshwar retired hurt at 26.

Hanuma Vihari and skipper Ricky Bhui stitched an unbroken 100-run partnership before play halted for the day.

Brief Score:

Andhra Pradesh 1st Innings: 188 all out (72.1 overs)

Assam 1st Innings: 160 all out (60.1 overs) – Rahul Hazarika: 39, Rishav Das: 36, A Lalith Mohan: 3 wickets, Manish Golamuru: 3 wickets

Andhra Pradesh 2nd Innings: 147/1 (42 overs) – Ricky Bhui: 52, Hanuma Vihari: 47, Siddharth Sharma: 1 wicket