GUWAHATI: Assam batsman Riyan Parag has been selected in the East Zone team, which will participate in the upcoming Duleep Trophy tournament.

This was confirmed by the Assam cricket association (ACA) on Thursday (June 15).

“Assam all-rounder Riyan Parag has been selected to represent the East Zone team to participate in the Duleep Trophy,” the ACA informed.

The Duleep trophy tournament will be held from June 28 to July 16.

Moreover, the “East Zone Selection committee has also kept Assam batter Rishav Das in standby” for the tournament.

It may be mentioned here that Assam batsman Riyan Parag had a forgettable season in the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the IPL 2023 season, Parag had seven opportunities to bat, scoring 7, 20, 7, 5, 15*, 4, and 20 runs respectively.

Duleep Trophy will mark the beginning of the senior men’s 2023-24 domestic cricket season in India.

The Duleep Trophy was reintroduced after a three-season gap last year with the West Zone emerging champion after beating South Zone in the final held in Coimbatore.

All matches of the 2023 edition of Duleep Trophy are slated to take place in Bengaluru.

The final will be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium from July 12-16.

The Duleep Trophy will retain its zonal format where the tournament begins with a quarterfinal bracket.

The finalists of the 2022-23 season – West Zone and South Zone – will directly receive a semifinal berth. Meanwhile, Central Zone, North Zone, the North East Zone and East Zone will clash in the quarterfinal matches.

All matches save the final will be four-day contests.

Duleep Trophy 2023 squads

East Zone: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Santanu Mishra, Sudip Gharami, Riyan Parag, A. Majumdar, Bipin Saurabh, A Porel (wk), K Kushagra (wk), Shahbaz Nadeem (vc), Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Anukul Roy, M Mura Singh, Ishan Porel.

West Zone: Priyank Panchal (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Harvik Desai (wicketkeeper), Prithvi Shaw, Het Patel (wicketkeeper), Sarfaraz Khan, Arpit Vasavada, Atit Seth, Shams Mulani, Yuvraj Dodiya, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Chintan Gaja, Arzan Nagwaswalla

North Zone: Mandeep Singh (C), Prashant Chopra, Dhruv Shorey, Manan Vohra, Prabhsimran Singh, Ankit Kumar, AS Kalsi, Harshit Rana, Abid Mushtaq, Jayant Yadav, Pulkit Narang, Nishant Sandhu, Sidharth Kaul, Vaibhav Arora, Baltej Singh. North Zone Standby players: Mayank Dagar, Mayank Markande, Ravi Chauhan, Anmol Mahotra, Nehal Wadhera, Diwesh Pathania, Divij Mehra, Kunal Mahajan.

Central Zone: Shivam Mavi (c), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Upendra Yadav (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur.

Northeast Zone: Rongsen Jonathan(captain), Nilesh Lamichaney (vice-captain), Kishan Lyngdoh, Langlonyamba, A.R. Ahlawat, Joseph Lalthankhuma, Prafullamani (wicketkeeper), Dippu Sangma, Jotin Pheiroijam, Imliwati Lemtur, Palzor Tamang, Kishan Sinha, Akash Kumar Choudhary, Rajkumar Rex Singh, Nagaho Chishi. Reserves: Lee Yong Lepcha, Nabam Abo, Dika Ralte.

South Zone: Hanuma Vihari (c), Mayank Agarwal (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui (wk), KS Bharat (wk), R Samarth, Washington Sundar, Sachin Baby, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Sai Kishore, V Kaverappa, V Vyshak, KV Sasikanth, Darshan Misal, and Tilak Varma.