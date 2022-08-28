Guwahati: Barbeque Nation on Saturday opened its second restaurant in Guwahati. Located at Udeshna Building near Downtown, the spacious 4470 square-feet outlet can accommodate 116 people, catering to the food lovers of the city, said a statement.

It is an ideal place for business meet-ups and family get-togethers. The outlet is aesthetically designed and offers a fine dining experience to its customers.

Subhadra Devi, a senior citizen from Pramod Talukdar Memorial Old Age Home graced the occasion.

Senior citizens from the Old Age Home were also present to mark the special occasion.

On the occasion, Faiz Azim, Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said, “I am happy to launch our new outlet in Guwahati. The strategic location of the outlet will help boost business around the area. We are well known for our hospitality and I am sure guests will not be disappointed.”

The eat-all-you-can buffet at Barbeque Nation offers a plethora of dishes in vegetarian and non-vegetarian spreads.

For starters, non-vegetarians can indulge in the famous Mexican Chilli Garlic Fish, Hot Garlic Chicken Wings, Tandoori Tangdi, Cajun Seekh Kebab, Coastal Barbeque Prawns and much more, while vegetarians can feast on the mouth-watering Kuti Mirch Ka Paneer Tikka, Wok Tossed Seekh Kebab, Shabnam Ke Moti Mushroom, Poori Kebab, and Honey Sesame Cinamon Pineapple, among others.

The main course section for non-vegetarians includes Chicken Dum Biryani, Rajasthani Laal Maas, And Dum Ka Murgh, while vegetarians can indulge in Paneer Butter Masala, Methi Matar Malai, Dal-E-Dum, and And Veg Dum Biryani.

The live counters offer a variety of non-veg/veg options like Chilli Crispy Puri, Palak Chaat, Margarita Pizza, Keema Pav and Chicken Sheek.

The dessert section comprises Chocolate Brownie, Red Velvet Pastries, Angoori Gulab Jamun, Kersari Phirnee, and more. The wide range of Kulfis at the restaurant will leave the guests salivating.

These kulfis can be twisted by mixing various flavours into one and creating diverse combinations of the much-loved dessert.