Guwahati: A college teacher in Guwahati has been accused of torturing a minor domestic help, police said on Friday.

Dr Sabina Langthasa, an assistant professor in the department of Zoology at B Borooah College, allegedly mercilessly tortured the 10-year-old girl at her residence at Kahilipara in Guwahati.

Police said, Langthasa hired the girl as her domestic help two years back and she has been torturing her since then.

Langthasa allegedly beat and burned the minor girl with a hot iron, then tied her up and prevented her from eating.

The child was rescued from the Piya Exotica apartment in Kahilipara area in Guwahati city under the supervision of two organizations–Assam Centre for Rural Development and Child Friendly Guwahati on Friday.

A medical examination was conducted for the minor girl when they found out about the burn marks and other injuries.

The minor girl originally hailed from Umrangso in South Assam’s Dima Hasao district.

A case has been registered in connection to incident at the city’s Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara.