North Lakhimpur: A retired army jawan has dedicated his personal car for the service of the sick in memory of his music idol Zubeen Garg.

Paban Borah, a veteran of the Indian Army and currently a security officer at a nationalized bank in North Lakhimpur has turned his hatchback, a Tata Punch as a career for transporting sick to the hospital free of charge.

Originally hailing from Gohpur in neighbouring Biswanath district, Borah said that he felt tremendously shocked at the news of Aubeen Garg’s death.

“The grief I felt for his (Zubeen) death was much more than the one I had at the death of my mother”, said Borah while explaining the reason for his humanitarian initiative to serve the poor and needy. Borah further said that his free service of transporting the sick to and from hospitals would cover both North Lakhimpur and his native place Gohpur.

Also Read: Assam: Elderly citizen’s social media post sparks concern

Paban Borah, who retired from the armed forces in 2007 is also known for his extraordinary talents and social services. He has already entered the Assam Book of Records by playing Tabla continuously for four hours and playing four pairs of Taal as solo.