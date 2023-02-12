Guwahati: An army jawan was reportedly trampled to death by a wild elephant at a cantonment in Guwahati.

According to reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening at Narengi cantonment of the Indian Army in Guwahati.

The killed Army jawan has been identified as Khamliyong Khap and he hailed from Dimapur.

Sources said the jawan who sustained serious injuries in the elephant attack was rushed to Army Base Hospital at Basistha in Guwahati, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Elephants often stray out of the nearby Amchang Wildlife Sanctuary in search of food.

The sight of wild elephants roaming the Cantonment area is a common sight.

The Narengi Army Cantonment is located alongside an elephant corridor. In fact, the elephant corridor passes through the Cantonment area.

In November 2019, a wild elephant entered a canteen of the Cantonment in search of food.

In October last year, a video, that went viral on social media shows a wild jumbo entering a children’s playground at the Cantonment and playing and enjoying his playtime.

On September 26 last year, an elephant joined the Indian Army jawans at the on soccer field in the Cantonment area.