Guwahati: Ahead of a mega ex-servicemen’s rally on March 9, 2025, the Indian Army has reinstated the family pension of Biwari Boro, the mother of a fallen soldier from Assam’s Tamulpur district.

Barun Chandra Boro of 7 Guards lost his life in the line of duty, but his mother’s pension was halted in 2021 due to procedural lapses following her husband’s death. During a veterans’ outreach program, the Tamulpur Brigade identified her case and worked to resolve it.

Through coordinated efforts between the Regimental Centre and the concerned bank, the necessary documentation was rectified, leading to the restoration of her pension.

Recently, Rs 17 lakh in arrears was credited to her account, and her monthly pension resumed, bringing much-needed relief to her.

The upcoming ex-servicemen’s rally, organized by the Eastern Command and Gajraj Corps at Tamulpur military station, is expected to host over 4,500 veterans, widows, and families of fallen soldiers.

