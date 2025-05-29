Guwahati: An unidentified poacher attacked the frontline staff stationed at Balidubi Camp in the Eastern range of Kaziranga National Park (Agaratoli) on Wednesday.

According to a report, the Range Officer of the Eastern Range (Agaratoli) received credible information about an armed attack by unidentified poachers on frontline staff stationed at Balidubi Camp, around 8 pm.

In response, the Forest Department immediately placed all nearby forest camps on high alert and swiftly deployed additional security teams to the area.

The Forest Department and local Police jointly launched a search operation. At around 10.30 pm, as the joint team reached the Dhanbari area, they detected suspicious movement indicating the presence of armed individuals.

The team issued a warning and ordered the suspects to stop and identify themselves. In retaliation, the armed poachers opened fire on the security personnel. The joint team, exercising utmost restraint, returned controlled fire in self-defense.

The exchange of fire lasted approximately 30 minutes. Once the team secured the area, they conducted a thorough search and discovered one unidentified, injured armed individual. He was in possession of an AK-56 rifle and 11 rounds of live ammunition.

The team also recovered a .303 rifle with 3 rounds of live ammunition, a bag containing an axe, food items, and a torch from the scene.

The team immediately transported the injured individual to Swahid Kamala Miri Civil Hospital, Bokakhat, where the attending medical officer declared him brought dead.

The Forest Department and Police continue to carry out a comprehensive search operation to apprehend the remaining suspects. They remain committed to ensuring the safety of Kaziranga National Park and its personnel.