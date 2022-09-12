Guwahati: One person reportedly was allegedly lynched by a mob in a tea garden in Assam’s Charaideo district on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Salkatoni tea estate in the Sapekhati area.

The deceased was identified as Manglu Tanti and was beaten to death by a group over reasons yet to be known.

The police said that the deceased had ended up in an argument with the locals which turned into a scuffle.

Tanti was then beaten to death by the people he had an argument with. While he was taken to the hospital after the incident, he has declared brought dead.

Police further added that the deceased had criminal records but an investigation has been initiated to track the people and why the incident took place.

While the deceased was said to have criminal records, the cause of the incident is being investigated by the police.

No arrests have been made till the filing of this report.