GUWAHATI: Union home minister Amit Shah is all set to arrive in Assam on a day-long visit to the state on Thursday (May 25).

The union home minister is scheduled to attend a program in state capital Guwahati where the Assam government will distribute a total of 44,703 appointment letters to the recently recruited youths of the state in various government departments.

The Assam government has organized a program at the Veterinary College Field at Khanapara in Guwahati to distribute the appointment letters in the presence of Amit Shah.

This will be the biggest ever distribution of jobs in Assam under one roof.

A total of 41,920 jobs have already been provided so far and recruitment for another 22,776 posts will be underway soon.

The successful candidates will be able to join the positions between 1st of June to 15th of June, 2023.

The Assam government will come up with an ordinance so that the new recruits can be posted in any departments as per need of governance.

This is a part of the government’s promise of providing 1 lakh jobs.

Union home minister Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) at Kamrup district’s Changsari.

This will be the 9th such campus in India which will provide forensic training to scientists from South East Asia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The NFSU Guwahati will provide Bachelors/Post Grad Degree courses in various forensic subjects.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to welcome the Union Home Minister. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Guwahati to provide a full-proof security.

Meanwhile, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration, comprising Guwahati city has declared the entire district as a “No Drone Fly Zone”, due to the Union Home Minister’s visit.

The Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Magistrate Pallav Gopal Jha on Tuesday issued an order declaring the district as a “No Drone Fly Zone” from May 24, 2023 to May 25, 2023.