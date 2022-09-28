DIBRUGARH: A doctor of the Assam medical college and hospital (AMCH) has “committed suicide” at his residence in Dibrugarh district of the state.

The AMCH doctor, who “committed suicide”, has been identified as Utpal Dutta.

Dutta, an associate professor at the AMCH “committed suicide” at his residence at Milannagar locality in Dibrugarh town of Assam.

Dutta “committed suicide” by hanging.

The AMCH doctor was found hanging at his residence on Wednesday morning.

Utpal Dutta was an associate professor in the department of Anaesthesiology at the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

The police in Dibrugarh district of Assam informed that the doctor’s body was found hanging in his room on Wednesday morning.

Dibrugarh additional superintendent of police (ASP) Bitul Chetia said: “Utpal Dutta was suffering from depression for the last two year and was undergoing psychiatric treatment.”

“Last night he and his wife are sitting together, after which he went to his room. His wife on Wednesday morning found him hanging,” the Dibrugarh ASP said.

“He was taking psychiatric medicines regularly. His body has been sent for post mortem,” additional SP Bipul Chetia added.