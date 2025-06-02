Assam: Air India ends 50-year Silchar to Kolkata flight service

Guwahati: The last Air India flight connecting Silchar to Kolkata took off on Monday morning, ending the airline’s over 50-year presence at Kumbhirgram Airport in Assam.

Officials at Silchar Airport in Kumbhirgram, located in the Udharbond constituency, reported that flight AI 753 arrived from Kolkata at 7:05 am with 117 passengers. The return flight, AI 754, departed for Kolkata at 7:55 am carrying 52 passengers, marking the final Air India service on this route.

Silchar MP Parimal Suklabaidya expressed concern over the suspension, especially given ongoing flood-related disruptions affecting rail and road connectivity in the region.

Speaking to media on Monday, he said, “We raised this issue with Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, during her recent visit to Barak Valley. She assured us that the matter would be addressed promptly.”

On a hopeful note, Suklabaidya mentioned that Indigo Airlines is reportedly planning to launch a morning flight from Silchar to Guwahati soon. “If this happens, it will be a positive step forward for the region’s air connectivity,” he added.

Earlier, on May 26, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in Delhi to discuss improving air connectivity and airport infrastructure, including plans for a greenfield airport in Silchar. The talks also focused on expanding flight connections from Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Silchar to more cities across India.

Meanwhile, despite multiple attempts, representatives from Air India and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Silchar were unavailable for comment regarding the reasons for suspending the Silchar-Kolkata flights.