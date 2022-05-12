Guwahati: A tourist from Bangalore has spotted a rare golden tiger in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

The tiger was spotted at the National Park after two year. The golden tiger was sighted with several horned rhinos, wild buffaloes and deer.

Vishwajit Chhetri, who captured the tiger, said, “Usually, one does not see a rhinoceros and the Royal Bengal Tiger together. Except when the tiger is on a hunting spree.”

The tiger population in Assam increased from 159 in 2018 to 200 in 2021. Presently, there are 121 big cats in Kaziranga, 48 in Manas, 28 in Orang and three in Nameri Tiger Reserve.

In July 2020, the golden tiger was spotted in Kaziranga National Park in Assam. The tigress was photographed by Mayuresh Hendre who works as a Naturalist and Destination Manager with luxury cruise ship MV Mahabahu.