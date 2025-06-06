Guwahati: The Guwahati Police Commissionerate in Assam has announced an immediate ban on all rallies, processions, marathons, walkathons, and similar public gatherings within city limits.

The directive, issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali, APS, has been enacted under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Authorities stated that the move responds to frequent disruptions caused by large crowds, which often bring traffic to a standstill and hinder emergency services.

The order emphasized that such events not only create severe traffic jams but also endanger public safety by blocking access for emergency responders.

To maintain order on city roads, the police have imposed strict regulations banning any public procession or movement-based event that could disrupt normal traffic flow in Guwahati.

Violators will face penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

However, exceptions may be considered if affected individuals or groups submit a written request to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) seeking modification or revocation of the ban.

This order is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.